Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dubai

The sources say that the top leadership of both the PML_N and the PPP have gathered in the Gulf nation to address the differences between them ahead of the next general elections.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2023) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz in Dubai, the sources privy to the development said on Monday.

The PML-N and the PPP leaders gathered in Dubai to discuss important political matters.

The sources said that they discussed the economic and political issues of the country as both sides exchanged ideas and their future strategy.

The meeting is taking place at the moment amid the reports of reports of differences between the PML-N and the PPP ahead of the general elections. PML-N is currently leading the PDM government in the center while the PPP and the PML_N both wanted the leading role in the next government in the center.

Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N Supremo, is also in the Gulf country.

However, no other PDM party including the JUI-F is there for consultation and discussion on the important political matters in the UAE.

The sources revealed that both the parties are due to hold another round of talks tonight to address their issues.

Nawaz's return is expected following the passage of a law by the National Assembly, which limits the disqualification of parliamentarians to a maximum of five years. The Supreme Court had previously disqualified Nawaz under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution on grounds of dishonesty. However, this new development would allow him to participate in the upcoming elections since he was found guilty in 2017.

PML-N sources had informed earlier that Nawaz held crucial meetings in Dubai, discussing the roadmap for his return and deliberating on Pakistan's economic and political future.

The sources revealed that the former prime minister would soon be returning to Pakistan. A lengthy discussion took place during one meeting on Sunday afternoon, focusing particularly on resolving legal complexities that might impede Nawaz's return. The attendees of this meeting have not been disclosed at present, but it is expected that a solution will be reached in the near future.