Zardari, Bilawal Condemn Attempt On Son Of Sardar Latif Khosa's Life

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned an attempt on the life of Sardar Latif Khosa's son Balakh Sher Khosa, here on Tuesday.

They said that the culprits involved in the attack should be arrested immediately.

They also prayed for the early recovery of the Balakh Sher Khosa.

