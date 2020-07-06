Zardari, Bilawal condole death of former federal minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Part Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad death of former Federal minister Dr. Ayatullah Durrani.

Both leaders in a condolence message paid rich tributes to Late Ayatullah Durrani and said that his services for the party were immense, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

They said that Durrani was a true soldier of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who remained steadfast with the party's ideology.

His death is not only the loss of PPP but also of the people of Balochistan.

Ayataullah Durrani faced with bravery the dictators in the country, they added.

They said that Bhutto family is with the family of the deceased.

Both the leaders said that with the death of Ayatullah Durrani not only the PPP but also the people of Balochistan lost an effective voice that fought for their rights.

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Senator Farhatullah Babar have also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of their colleague.