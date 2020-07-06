UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari, Bilawal Condole Death Of Former Federal Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Zardari, Bilawal condole death of former federal minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Part Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad death of former Federal minister Dr. Ayatullah Durrani.

Both leaders in a condolence message paid rich tributes to Late Ayatullah Durrani and said that his services for the party were immense, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

They said that Durrani was a true soldier of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who remained steadfast with the party's ideology.

His death is not only the loss of PPP but also of the people of Balochistan.

Ayataullah Durrani faced with bravery the dictators in the country, they added.

They said that Bhutto family is with the family of the deceased.

Both the leaders said that with the death of Ayatullah Durrani not only the PPP but also the people of Balochistan lost an effective voice that fought for their rights.

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Senator Farhatullah Babar have also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of their colleague.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Pakistan Peoples Party Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

19 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

1 hour ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

2 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

ADEK launches campaign to engage students and pare ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.