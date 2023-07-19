Open Menu

Zardari, Bilawal Meet PM Shehbaz In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 19, 2023 | 12:04 PM

The Prime Minister warmly receives both leaders upon their arrival, according to a statement from the PM Office.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2023) ormer President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House.

The Prime Minister warmly received both leaders upon their arrival, according to a statement from the PM Office. During the meeting, they engaged in discussions about the current political situation in the country.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif mentioned that the assemblies are scheduled to dissolve in August, following the completion of their tenure.

He asserted that preparations for the elections have already begun and the assemblies will dissolve as planned in August.

Khawaja Asif further explained that the PDM-led government had the option to dissolve the assemblies earlier, but doing so would have exacerbated the economic crisis, potentially leading to a default for Pakistan 14 months ago.

The sources said that the National Assembly is expected to be dissolved on August 08. The dissolution summary of the lower house of the Parliament will be presented to the President. If the President chooses to keep the summary pending, the assembly will automatically stand dissolved within 48 hours, as per the legal provisions.

