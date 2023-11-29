Zardari, Bilawal to address power show in Quetta                   

, ,

The father-son duo is slated to arrive in Quetta today for a four-day visit, culminating in the much-anticipated event.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) In a significant development, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is gearing up for a notable public rally in Quetta, where the chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, are expected to share the stage.

Set to take place tomorrow, the rally holds special significance as it marks the 56th Foundation Day of the PPP. Both Bilawal and Zardari are scheduled to address the gathering, delivering key messages to the party's supporters and the public at large.

During their stay in Quetta, the leadership at the provincial and divisional levels will convene with the party chairman.

Additionally, Asif Zardari is poised to address lawyers at the bar-room of the High Court, adding a legal dimension to the visit.

This gathering comes on the heels of earlier reports suggesting a potential discord between the father and son regarding the party's narrative leading up to the upcoming polls. Calls for the retirement of seasoned politicians and the characterization of Bilawal as 'inexperienced' by Zardari in a headline-making interview added fuel to speculations. Bilawal's subsequent trip to Dubai intensified rumors of internal strife within the party.

In a strategic move to dispel any notions of division within both the family and the party, Bilawal and Zardari have chosen to jointly address the public, presenting a united front and signaling solidarity.