Open Menu

Zardari, Bilawal To Address Power Show In Quetta                 

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2023 | 01:05 PM

Zardari, Bilawal to address power show in Quetta                   

The father-son duo is slated to arrive in Quetta today for a four-day visit, culminating in the much-anticipated event.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) In a significant development, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is gearing up for a notable public rally in Quetta, where the chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, are expected to share the stage.

The father-son duo is slated to arrive in Quetta today for a four-day visit, culminating in the much-anticipated event.

Set to take place tomorrow, the rally holds special significance as it marks the 56th Foundation Day of the PPP. Both Bilawal and Zardari are scheduled to address the gathering, delivering key messages to the party's supporters and the public at large.

During their stay in Quetta, the leadership at the provincial and divisional levels will convene with the party chairman.

Additionally, Asif Zardari is poised to address lawyers at the bar-room of the High Court, adding a legal dimension to the visit.

This gathering comes on the heels of earlier reports suggesting a potential discord between the father and son regarding the party's narrative leading up to the upcoming polls. Calls for the retirement of seasoned politicians and the characterization of Bilawal as 'inexperienced' by Zardari in a headline-making interview added fuel to speculations. Bilawal's subsequent trip to Dubai intensified rumors of internal strife within the party.

In a strategic move to dispel any notions of division within both the family and the party, Bilawal and Zardari have chosen to jointly address the public, presenting a united front and signaling solidarity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Quetta Lawyers Dubai Visit Family Event Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

11 seconds ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

2 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

13 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

13 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

13 hours ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

13 hours ago
 Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan