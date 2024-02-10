Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources close to the development reveal that the duo plans to engage in a series of meetings with members from both the National and Punjab Assemblies, as well as independent candidates.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) Pakistan Peoples’Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature follow the general elections.

Following discussions held on Friday night, the PPP and allied parties have agreed to collaborate closely, with the aim of forming a coalition government through extensive consultations.

The sources said that another round of meeting is also expected between the PML-N and the PPP in Lahore.

As part of their strategy, they intend to extend invitations to potential members to join the PPP, offering them various positions and incentives within the party structure.

Moreover, Zardari and Bilawal are scheduled to convene with party leaders at Bilawal House.

The PPP Central Executive committee meeting is also expected today in Lahore.

However, annother round of discussions between the top leadership of both the PPP and the PML-N is expected to occur.