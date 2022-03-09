UrduPoint.com

Zardari Calls On PML-Q President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Zardari calls on PML-Q President

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain. The meeting was held here at Zardari House.

During meeting, they discussed overall political situation of the country.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-Q's Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Tariq Bashir Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Kazakhstani ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

Kazakhstani ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

2 minutes ago
 No Confidence motion failure will be last nail in ..

No Confidence motion failure will be last nail in the coffin of opposition: Dr. ..

2 minutes ago
 Obesity ups kidney disease risk: Study

Obesity ups kidney disease risk: Study

2 minutes ago
 District govt starts tree plantation

District govt starts tree plantation

4 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates WASA tree plantation drive

Minister inaugurates WASA tree plantation drive

4 minutes ago
 Naval Chief calls on Saudi military leadership

Naval Chief calls on Saudi military leadership

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>