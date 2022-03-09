Zardari Calls On PML-Q President
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 08:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain. The meeting was held here at Zardari House.
During meeting, they discussed overall political situation of the country.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-Q's Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present in the meeting.