Zardari calls UN to play role for implementation of charter of human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday called upon the United Nations (UN) to play its due role in the implementation of the Charter of human rights worldwide.

In a message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, he strongly condemned the human rights violations by the Israeli forces in Gaza.

Asif Zardari criticized the Modi government for establishing the world's largest prison in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He points out that militarism and extremism are signs of deviating from human rights.

Asif Zardari called upon the democratic nations worldwide to raise voices against the injustice faced by the Palestinian people.