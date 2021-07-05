UrduPoint.com
Zardari Condemns Attack On Party’s President In AJK

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:49 PM

Zardari condemns attack on party’s president in AJK

The former president appeals Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), AJK to take notice of the incident.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2021) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Latif Akbar former president and party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday condemned attempt on life on his party’s Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter president.

The former presient demanded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), AJK to take notice of the incident.

Zardari said that attack particularly merited immediate notice because this was the second assassination bid on him. “Mr Chief Election Commissioner, please take steps to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the AJK,” the former president appealed. He alleged that obstacles were being created in the way of PPP candidates in AJK.

