Zardari condemns attack on police camp in Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack on the police camp in Ghotki district in Sindh.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he expressed regret over the martyrdom of DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto.

Asif Zardari also expressed grief over the martyrdom of SHOs Deen Muhammad, Abdul Malik, Sepoys Saleem Chachar and Jatoi.

"The criminal elements who attacked the police camp cannot be forgiven," Asif Zardari said.

He said that the attackers deserve severe punishment. "The sacrifices of the Sindh police officers are unforgettable."Asif Zardari prayed for the departed souls as well as for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers and SHO Ghulam Ali.