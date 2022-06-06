UrduPoint.com

Zardari Condemns Blasphemous Remarks Of BJP Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Monday strongly condemned blasphemous remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the Indian extremist Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said the infringement of Muslim sentiments by the remarks of the followers of extremist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against ideology of India.

