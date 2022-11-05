UrduPoint.com

Zardari Condemns Individual For Spewing Venom Against Security Agencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned 'an individual' who is spewing venom against national security agencies

In a statement, Asif Zardari said the person was crossing every limit to create chaos in the country.

"This person neither cares about the integrity of the country nor the institutions of the country," he said, adding "this is a greedy person who thinks about nothing but power, power and power."Asif Zardari said that the survival of the country depended on the survival of the institutions. "We will not tolerate any attack on them. Since 1947, we, along with our institutions, have fought against the common enemy and will continue to do so. This time around, the enemy has attacked from within. We can never forget the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army. We will thwart this enemy's design," he remarked.

