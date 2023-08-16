Zardari condemns Jaranwala incident

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the Jaranwala incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the Jaranwala incident.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, Asif Zardari said that the incident should be investigated.

He further said that in our religion, islam, it is taught that places of worship should be respected.

The spread of terror and chaos in the country should be discouraged, he said.