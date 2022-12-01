UrduPoint.com

Zardari Condemns Suicide Attack In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Zardari condemns suicide attack in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide attack on police personnel in Quetta that caused the loss of precious lives.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said that the targeted vehicle was carrying the volunteers of the polio vaccination eradication campaign, and termed the incident an "unforgivable crime." Asif Zardari was of the view that the Federal and provincial governments should give exemplary punishment to handlers of the elements involved in such subversive activities.

He said attacking the polio eradication team was an "attack on our future generations."Asif Zardari sympathized and condoled with the families of martyred officials. He asked to provide the best possible health facilities to the injured and also prayed for their early recovery.

