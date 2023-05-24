UrduPoint.com

Zardari Condemns Suicide Attack On Security Check Post In North Waziristan

May 24, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned a suicide attack at the security check post in North Waziristan.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, Asif Ali Zardari said that the security forces and policemen at the check post foiled the evil designs of the enemies.

"Nation is proud of such brave sons who thwarted the nefarious designs of enemies of the country," he added.

Zardari expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He expressed resolve that the blood of those who sacrificed their lives for the motherland would not go in vain.

