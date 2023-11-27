Zardari condemns suicide attack on security forces in Bannu

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Monday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a security forces convoy in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Monday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a security forces convoy in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of two innocent persons in the attack, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Asif Zardari said the facilitators of terrorists are enemies of the country and should be brought to justice. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.