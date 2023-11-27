Open Menu

Zardari Condemns Suicide Attack On Security Forces In Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Zardari condemns suicide attack on security forces in Bannu

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Monday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a security forces convoy in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Monday strongly condemned the suicide attack on a security forces convoy in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of two innocent persons in the attack, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Asif Zardari said the facilitators of terrorists are enemies of the country and should be brought to justice. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Asif Ali Zardari Suicide Attack Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in ..

2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in suicide attack on army convoy ..

36 minutes ago
 No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murta ..

No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murtaza Solangi

38 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar v ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visit Chaman

38 minutes ago
 Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail ..

Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail to primary suspect

38 minutes ago
 "Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to stren ..

"Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to strengthen democracy in country: Ni ..

44 minutes ago
 Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of ..

Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of Law Building at KU

44 minutes ago
Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules ..

Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of B ..

44 minutes ago
 VEON wins award for crisis response

VEON wins award for crisis response

40 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over ad ..

Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over advocacy for Palestinian cause

1 hour ago
 COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral re ..

COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce enviro ..

Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce environmental degradation: Speakers

53 minutes ago
 Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak' ..

Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan