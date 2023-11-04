Open Menu

Zardari Condemns Terror Attack On Air Force Base In Mianwali

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 06:58 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian Asif Ali Zardari condemned the terrorist attack on the Air Force base in Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian Asif Ali Zardari condemned the terrorist attack on the Air Force base in Mianwali.

He, appreciating the security forces’ foiling the terrorists’ ambitions, said that the National Action Plan is the only remedy to eliminate terrorists.

"These anti-state criminals should be wiped out by identifying these killed terrorists. We should learn a lesson by exposing the planners of the attack on the Mianwali Air Base. Kudos to the brave men of the security agencies for thwarting this terror plan," he said.

Asif Zardari said that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers of the nation will not go in vain. The PPP has always been a flag bearer when it comes to combating terrorism and will continue to do so.

