Zardari Condemns Terrorist Attack In Barkhan

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Zardari condemns terrorist attack in Barkhan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the terror attack in Rakhni Bazar, Barkhan in Balochistan killing and injuring innocent citizens.

In a statement issued by the PPP Media Office here Sunday, he said that the elements involved in such attacks cannot and should not be forgiven. "The Federal and provincial governments should bring these culprits to book," he added.

Asif Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery for the injured.

He also expressed his profound condolences to the families of the innocent victims of the attack.

