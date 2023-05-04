UrduPoint.com

Zardari Condemns Terrorist Attack In North Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Zardari condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in North Waziristan.

According to a press release issued by the party secretariat, he expressed deep regret over the martyrdom of security forces.

Asif Zardari said the Federal government should bring the terrorists, their patrons, and facilitators to a terrible end.

"The nation will never forgive the killers of its brave soldiers," he added.

He expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyred security forces and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

