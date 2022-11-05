Zardari condemns vilification against institutions

President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari Saturday strongly condemned an individual, who is spewing venom against national institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari Saturday strongly condemned an individual, who is spewing venom against national institutions.

In a statement issued here, President Zardari said this person was crossing every limit to create chaos in the country.

This person either cares about the integrity of the country nor the institutions.

Zardari said that the survival of the country depends on the survival of the institutions.

'We will not tolerate any attack on them. Since 1947, we along with our institutions have fought against the common enemy and will continue to do so.' We can never forget the sacrifices and martyrdoms of the Pakistan Army. We will thwart this enemy's design, he added.