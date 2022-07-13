(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the father of Jugnu Mohsin and father-in-law of senior journalist Najam Sethi.

In a condolence message issued here by the party secretariat, he said that the services of late Mian Syed Muhammad Mohsin for the humanity would always be remembered.

Asif Zardari prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul, grant courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.