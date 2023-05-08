Zardari congrats party workers on winning local body polls in Sindh

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the party workers on their success in local body elections in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the party workers on their success in local body elections in Sindh.

Asif Zardari has also congratulated the Sindh Chief Minister, his cabinet and party workers, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

He while congratulating the party of Karachi said that they have performed brilliantly.

The victory of PPP candidates across the province is the result of the hard work of the workers, Asif Zardari said.

He said that the Jiyalas all over the country should prepare now for the general elections.

The future belongs to the Jiyalas. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's strength is the activists and supporters of PPP.

"We will contest the elections with full preparation. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has mastered his skills as the Foreign Minister. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the chain of four provinces like his great mother," he added.

He said Bilawal Bhutto went to India despite threats from Indian extremists.

Asif Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's political successors are continuing their legacy through demonstrating sheer courage.