Zardari Detained For Plundering National Kitty: KP Information Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:11 PM

Zardari detained for plundering national kitty: KP Information Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shuakat Yousafzai Monday said Asif Ali Zardari has been apprehended for looting tax money of poor people which is not a minor offence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shuakat Yousafzai Monday said Asif Ali Zardari has been apprehended for looting tax money of poor people which is not a minor offence.

He said Zardari has serious allegations of committing corruption and plundering national kitty, adding that issuance of his production order would be tantamount to giving him certificate of corruption.

Talking to various delegations from Shangla here at his office, he said that Asif Ali Zardari was not offender of an individual rather he committed crime with the nation for which he is being held accountable.

Criticizing PPP MNAs, Shaukat said that PPP parliamentarians in the national assembly were making hue and cry in the House for release of corrupt elements instead of discussing public issues for which, he said they have been given mandate.

The Information Minister said that PTI government was committed to providing all basic facilities including health, education, drinking water, roads, infrastructure and others to people at their door step.

He said the government would use tax money for welfare and uplift of masses, adding that the sense of deprivation among people especially of backward areas would be removed by providing them all facilities in their areas.

He said that in past Shangla district was ignored by past governments and public representatives elected from the district, however the present provincial government would bring Shangla at par with other developed districts of the province by initiating development projects.

