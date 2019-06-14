UrduPoint.com
Zardari Examined At Rawalpindi Institute Of Cardiology

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:08 AM

Zardari examined at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was taken to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after he complained of chest pain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was taken to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after he complained of chest pain.

According to an RIC official Zardari was brought at the hospital by the NAB officials and was examined by the doctors.

When contacted local leader of PPP Amir Fida Paracha, he confirmed that on complain of chest pain, the NAB had called the panel of doctors of polyclinic Hospital at NAB office who referred former President to RIC.

