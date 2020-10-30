Zardari expresses grief over destruction caused by earthquake in Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow with the government and people of Turkey over the destruction caused by the earthquake in Izmir city and condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in this natural disaster.

A deadly earthquake hit Aegean Sea effecting Izmir where buildings were collapsed killing and injuring a large number of people, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

Asif Zardari has asked Pakistani embassy in Turkey to contact Pakistani citizens living in earthquake hit area and extend every possible help to them.

He also asked the party's overseas organisation to contact Pakistani citizens living in earthquake affected areas and offer them help.