Zardari expresses sorrow, grief over plane crash tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the plane crash in the populated area of Karachi near airport.

He said this unfortunate incident had saddened the entire nation, said a press release.

He asked party leaders and Sindh government to help the bereaved families in this difficult time.

Zardari had sympathized with the families whose loved ones had lost their lives in this painful incident and prayed for strength and fortitude for them to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.