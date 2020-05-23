UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari Expresses Sorrow, Grief Over Plane Crash Tragedy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Zardari expresses sorrow, grief over plane crash tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari Friday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the plane crash in the populated area of Karachi near airport.

He said this unfortunate incident had saddened the entire nation, said a press release.

He asked party leaders and Sindh government to help the bereaved families in this difficult time.

Zardari had sympathized with the families whose loved ones had lost their lives in this painful incident and prayed for strength and fortitude for them to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Government Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

34 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

34 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.