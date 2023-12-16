Zardari expresses sorrow over death of Emir of Kuwait

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the demise of Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the demise of Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In a message issued here by the party secretariat, he said that Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was a trusted friend of Pakistan.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family and people of Kuwait.

Asif Zardari prayed for the forgiveness and high status of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.