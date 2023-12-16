Open Menu

Zardari Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Emir Of Kuwait

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2023 | 11:14 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound sorrow and grief over the demise of Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

In a message issued here by the party secretariat, he said that Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was a trusted friend of Pakistan.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family and people of Kuwait.

Asif Zardari prayed for the forgiveness and high status of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

