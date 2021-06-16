UrduPoint.com
Zardari Expresses Sorrow Over Demise Of Khursheed Shah's Nephew

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Zardari expresses sorrow over demise of Khursheed Shah's nephew

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Co Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari has expressed sorrow and grief on the demise of the nephew of MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah.

In a condolence message, Zardari sympathized with Khurshid Ahmed Shah and other members of the bereaved family, said a release issued here on Wednesday.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

