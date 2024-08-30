Open Menu

Zardari Expresses Sorrow Over Dir Bala Landslide Tragedy

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Zardari expresses sorrow over Dir Bala landslide tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed deep regret and sorrow over the loss of lives caused by landslides in the Dir Bala district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release from the President's House, the president extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The president expressed his sympathies to the families of the deceased during this difficult time.

The president prayed for the deceased's forgiveness and beseeched the Almighty to grant the bereaved families the strength to endure their loss with patience.

