Open Menu

Zardari Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Army Personnel In Zhob

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Army personnel in Zhob

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmad in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmad in Zhob.

"The nation is proud of its brave sons who wiped out the terrorists," he said in a statement issued here by the party secretariat.

Asif Zardari expressed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families of Shaheed Major Ali Raza Shah and Shaheed Havaldar Nisar Ahmad.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Zhob Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theya ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Na ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

Sindh Governor meets Malik Abdul Wali Khan

7 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic ..

CM pays tribute to Major Syed Ali Raza’s heroic sacrifice

8 minutes ago
 Naeem condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian peopl ..

Naeem condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian people

6 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for ending 'barriers' to mental hea ..

UN chief calls for ending 'barriers' to mental health care

8 minutes ago
 SAPM vows to bring foreign investment, support car ..

SAPM vows to bring foreign investment, support caretaker administration

8 minutes ago
World Post Day celebrated in Quetta

World Post Day celebrated in Quetta

8 minutes ago
 PCB approaches foreign ministry on visa delays to ..

PCB approaches foreign ministry on visa delays to journalists, fans

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives CBUAE Governor and EIF’s ..

Sharjah Ruler receives CBUAE Governor and EIF’s BoD

34 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S to distribute interim cash dividend ..

ADNOC L&amp;S to distribute interim cash dividend of AED239 mn for Q2-23

35 minutes ago
 PM vows no fear or favor to any political party du ..

PM vows no fear or favor to any political party during electoral process

8 minutes ago
 People to vote for Nawaz to complete unfinished pr ..

People to vote for Nawaz to complete unfinished projects: Senior leader of Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan