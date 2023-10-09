Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Army personnel in Zhob

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmad in Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023)

"The nation is proud of its brave sons who wiped out the terrorists," he said in a statement issued here by the party secretariat.

Asif Zardari expressed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families of Shaheed Major Ali Raza Shah and Shaheed Havaldar Nisar Ahmad.