Zardari Expresses Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Soldiers

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Zardari expresses sorrow over martyrdom of soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of four soldiers, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, Naik Rafiq Khan, Naik Khushdal Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir.

"The nation will not let the sacrifice of its brave men go in vain," Asif Zardari said in a statement issued here by the party secretariat.

He said an operation like that of Swat is necessary to rid our beloved nation from terrorists. They are the enemies of the country and it is necessary to eliminate them.

Asif Zardari prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

