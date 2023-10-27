Open Menu

Zardari Expresses Sorrow Over Passing Of Chinese Ex-Premier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari Friday expressed deep sorrow and regret over the passing of the ex-Premier of the People’s Republic of China, Li Keqiang.

Asif Zardari fondly recalled that on the late premier's first visit to Pakistan in 2013, he was presented with the Nishan-e-Pakistan by him as a token of the all-weather friendship between the two countries.

Li Keqiang chose Pakistan for his first trip abroad after assuming office as the Chinese Premier to highlight the importance of Pak-China ties.

This was at a time when the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an initiative by Asif Zardari was budding into a full-fledged manifestation of the historic bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The two leaders had also signed bilateral cooperative documents relating to trade, economy, education and infrastructure.

Asif Zardari extended condolences to the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people.

