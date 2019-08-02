Zardari, Faryal Talpur, other high officials of PPP found involved in Omni group: Mirza Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday said that Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other high officials of Sindh government had allegedly found involved in Omni Group

There were serious level legal cases, and the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party including former President Asif Ali Zardari would have to face investigation launched by the national accountability bureau (NAB), he stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

These were not the political level cases, he said and added the leaders of PPP would have to answer all the questions with evidence.

Akbar said this was a big breakthrough and he hoped that all the cases would reach to its logical conclusion step by step.

Replying to a question, he said the main beneficiary was Zardari.

To another question, he said secretary level officers, ministers and Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah had been found involved in cases linking to Omni group. Ultimately, all the benefit was going to one person and that was Zardari, Akbar stated.

More investigation regarding corruption was under process, he said adding that a sufficient amount would be recovered through these cases.