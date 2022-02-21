Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both leaders are expected to discuss no-trust-motion against incumbent PTI government and other plans to oust it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2022) PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will meet Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today at his residence in Islamabad today.

Both Zardari and Fazl will sit together and deliberate over the no-trust-move against Imran Khan government. They are also likely to discuss other plans involving long march. However, the roadmap for the no-trust move is yet to be finalized despite all parties being on the same page.

The sources said that contacts with the government’s allied parties, and the country’s overall political situation will also be discussed in the meeting.

They said that after the meeting, a dinner will be hosted by Fazl in his guest's honour of Zardari.

The meeting of the two leaders would be the first since PPP's detachment from the Opposition parties' coalition. The former had parted ways from the PDM after differences erupted between the leadership of the component parties over the mode of ousting the incumbent government.

PPP was adamant about bringing in-house change rather than resigning from parliament but with the changing situation, PDM has also agreed to bring in-house change.

Zardari in this regard had been staying in Islamabad for a couple of days and holding low-profile meetings. PPP had announced a long march towards Islamabad on February 27.