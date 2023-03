ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday.

In a meeting held at the Prime Minister's House, political situation in the country came under discussion, the PM Office said.