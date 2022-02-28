Zardari fears end of his politics of plunder: Murad Saeed

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said the "Zardari mafia" was seeing an end to its politics of plundering national wealth after the 'Sindh Rights March'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said the "Zardari mafia" was seeing an end to its politics of plundering national wealth after the 'Sindh Rights March'.

Asif Zardari's son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was perturbed as he had nothing to sell to the people (about the development works) despite being in the government for three generations, the minister said in tweet.

In sum, it could be assumed that funds of Sindh people might ultimately end up in Zardaris' accounts, he added.