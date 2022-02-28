UrduPoint.com

Zardari Fears End Of His Politics Of Plunder: Murad Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Zardari fears end of his politics of plunder: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said the "Zardari mafia" was seeing an end to its politics of plundering national wealth after the 'Sindh Rights March'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said the "Zardari mafia" was seeing an end to its politics of plundering national wealth after the 'Sindh Rights March'.

Asif Zardari's son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was perturbed as he had nothing to sell to the people (about the development works) despite being in the government for three generations, the minister said in tweet.

In sum, it could be assumed that funds of Sindh people might ultimately end up in Zardaris' accounts, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari March Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid discusses bilateral ties with Turkis ..

Sheikh Rashid discusses bilateral ties with Turkish Deputy Interior Minister

5 minutes ago
 ACDC hold annual advisory board meeting to review ..

ACDC hold annual advisory board meeting to review its performance

5 minutes ago
 Belgian king postpones DR Congo trip due to Ukrain ..

Belgian king postpones DR Congo trip due to Ukraine crisis

30 minutes ago
 French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow ..

French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

36 minutes ago
 Russian shelling kills 11 in Ukraine's second city ..

Russian shelling kills 11 in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv: official

36 minutes ago
 National Assembly body approves Defence Ministry's ..

National Assembly body approves Defence Ministry's PSDP

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>