Zardari Felicitate Nation At Advent Of Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Zardari felicitate nation at advent of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has felicitated the nation at the start of the sacred month of Ramazan In their message on the occasion, they prayed that Ramazan might become the source to get rid of the pandemic of coronavirus.

He asked Pakistanis to take care of the needy and deserving persons in the country and help them.

He said Ramazan teaches Muslims to bow before Allah Almighty and seek his immense mercy and blessings.

