Zardari Felicitates Bloch People On Their Culture Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:53 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the Baloch brothers and sisters on their Culture Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has congratulated the Baloch brothers and sisters on their Culture Day.

In his message on Saturday, Asif Zardari said that the Baloch nation was proud of its civilization, culture and heritage. The nations which keep their culture alive live forever.

Every individual has the right to be proud of their culture, Zardari said.

"The nations never forget their language and culture, they remain attached to them. Our country is a bouquet of flowers of all the nations living in Pakistan. Pakistan is a great nation and we love this land which is revered to us."

We have to defeat all kinds of extremism to make our land a paradise-like place, he added.

