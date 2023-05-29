Zardari Felicitates Erdogan On Winning Polls Of Turkiye's President
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Monday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on being re-elected as the President of Türkiye for the third time.
In a felicitation message issued here by the party secretariat, Asif Zardari felicitated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning the elections of the President of Turkiye.
"Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory is a manifestation of his popularity among the Turkish people," he added.
He prayed that Türkiye reached new heights of development under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.