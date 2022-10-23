UrduPoint.com

Zardari Felicitates Hindu Community On Diwali

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, he said that Diwali is a symbol of the victory of the forces of good.

Asif Zardari said that the founding chairman PPP, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in the 1973 Constitution provided equal rights to non-Muslim citizens.

He said the right to religious freedom has been ensured in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always stood for religious freedom of non-Muslim Pakistani citizens.

He advocated for the rights of all citizens of Pakistan and expressed good wishes for the Hindu community.

Asif Zardari hoped that the Hindu community would continue to play its vibrant role for the development of the country.

