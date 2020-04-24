Zardari felicitates nation on advent of Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Friday felicitated the nation on the start of the holy month of Ramazan In his message on the occasion, he prayed that Ramazan might become the source to get rid of the corona-virus pandemic.

He asked people to take care of the needy and deserving persons in the country and helped them due to ongoing lockdown.

He said Ramazan taught the Muslims to bow before the Almighty and seek His mercy and blessings.