Zardari Felicitates Newly Elected SCBA Office Bearers

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he extended felicitations to the triumphant Asma Jahangir group, supported by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Asif Zardari extended congratulations to President Shehzad Shaukat, Secretary Ali Imran and all of the elected office bearers.

The election of the group by the lawyers’ community was an acknowledgment of Asma Jahangir’s services, he added.

