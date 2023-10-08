Zardari felicitates Nimra Salim, first Pakistani woman astronaut to go to space

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Pakistani Astronaut, Nimra Salim on being the first Pakistani woman to go to space

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023)

Asif Zardari said that the feat achieved by Nimra Salim is a source of pride for the country and the nation.

"Brave daughters like Nimra Salim are a symbol of the country’s dignity," he added.

Expressing good wishes for Nimra Salim, Asif Zardari prayed that every daughter of the country makes its name shine.