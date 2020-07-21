Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt proceedings in Park Lane Reference

(@fidahassanain)

A NAB prosecutor has opposed new petition of Former President Asif Ali Zardari seeking directives for the court to halt proceedings of Park Lane Reference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari moved a new petition in accountability court to stop proceedings of Park Lane reference here on Tuesday.

Asif Ali Zardari filed the petition through his counsel Farooq H Naek and pleaded the court to stop proceedings of Park Lane Reference.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the plea and objected it, asking the court that it was nothing but wastage of time.

The prosecutor also asked the court to reject the petition with heavy fine.

Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others were accused of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

NAB said that Asif Ali Zardari was allegedly running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank.