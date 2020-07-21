UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zardari Files Fresh Petition In NAB Court To Halt Proceedings In Park Lane Reference

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:14 PM

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt proceedings in Park Lane Reference

A NAB prosecutor has opposed new petition of Former President Asif Ali Zardari seeking directives for the court to halt proceedings of Park Lane Reference.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari moved a new petition in accountability court to stop proceedings of Park Lane reference here on Tuesday.

Asif Ali Zardari filed the petition through his counsel Farooq H Naek and pleaded the court to stop proceedings of Park Lane Reference.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi opposed the plea and objected it, asking the court that it was nothing but wastage of time.

The prosecutor also asked the court to reject the petition with heavy fine.

Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others were accused of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

NAB said that Asif Ali Zardari was allegedly running a fake front company by the name of Parathon as a shareholder in Park Lane properties.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Loan National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Company Fine Bank Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

15 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

18 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

23 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

46 minutes ago

EU recovery deal will see growth return in 2021: A ..

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.