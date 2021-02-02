Zardari files plea to IHC for exemption from appearance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday once again filed a plea to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from appearance in his interim bail petition in an inquiry pertaining to suspicious transaction of Rs 8 billions.

The plea filed through Farouk H. Naek stated that his client was again admitted to Ziauddin Hospital Karachi on January 10, due to chest pain.

He prayed the court to grant his client exemption from hearing. A division bench of IHC would hear the bail petition of Asif Zardari on Wednesday.