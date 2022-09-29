Zardari files request to withdraw appeal in Rs 8 billion transaction reference

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday filed an application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to withdraw his acquittal plea in reference pertaining transaction worth Rs 8 billions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday filed an application to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to withdraw his acquittal plea in reference pertaining transaction worth Rs 8 billions.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that he wanted to withdraw his case against the judgment of the trial court.

He also prayed the court to withdraw its stay order against the proceeding of the trial court.

It may be mentioned that the accountability court of Islamabad had dismissed the acquittal plea of former president last year and the decision was challenged in IHC.

The IHC had also issued a stay order against the proceeding of the trial court on the appeal of Asif Ali Zardari.