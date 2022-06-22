Zardari for empowering youth in party affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :PPP Co-Chairman, former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that there was need to empower youth in party affairs and give them leadership roles.

Addressing a ceremony to mark 69th birth anniversary of former Chairperson PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Bilawal House here, he said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had inducted young leaders in the Central Executive Committee of the party when the senior party leaders had deserted her during Ziaul Haq's dictatorship.

Asif Ali Zardari said the youth must read two books by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto including 'Daughter of the East' and 'Reconciliation'.

Of his days in jail, Asif Ali Zardari said he did not sit idle during his 14 years jail term, adding that he learnt about other societies and studied comparative history in jail.

He said this enhanced his knowledge and enriched knowledge about the world.

The PPP Co-Chairman said, "If God gives PPP another opportunity to serve the nation, we will utilise all untapped resources of the country for the service of the people of Pakistan."The former President said solution to country's problems lies in strong bilateral relations with China.

PPP Lahore President Aslam Gill, Azizur Rehman Chan, Afnan Butt, Munawar Anjum, Rana Jamil Manj, Faisal Mir and a large number of party workers attended the ceremony and paid glowing tributes to the Shaheed leader Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.