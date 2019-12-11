Zardari granted bail on medical grounds in two NAB references

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to former president and PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds in two corruption references pertaining to fake accounts scam.

The IHC's bench accepted the bail plea of former president against two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on bail petitions of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to Park Lane Company and mega money laundering.

The petitioners' counsel Farouk H. Naek, Additional Prosecutor General Jahanzeb Bharwana and Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi were also present before the court on behalf of the NAB.

Upon the directions of the IHC bench, NAB prosecutors read out the medical reports of Zardari to the courtroom.

During the outset of hearing, Zardari's medical report was produced before the bench, which had been prepared by a five member medical board constituted by this court to examine the former president's health. NAB prosecutor Bharwana readout the report loudly on directives of the chief justice.

The medical report stated that former president's treatment was not possible inside jail due to his current health condition. It added that Zardari was suffering from type-2 diabetes and also facing heart ailments. It further revealed that the former president had three stents placed in him and needs an angiography.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the bench that his department had completed its investigation and filed a reference against Zardari and others.

The chief justice asked that whether the NAB still wanted Zardari in jail and received the medical treatment on government expenditures. The court, however, granted bail to Zardari in the both cases.

Meanwhile, the same bench heard a bail application filed by Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur but adjourned hearing on it until December 17 after the NAB requested the court to grant more time for submission of its reply against this petition.

In an application filed earlier this month, Talpur maintained that she was the mother of a differently-abled child. In order to care for her child, she asked the court to grant bail until the completion of the trail.

It may be mentioned here that Zardari, Talpur and other accused were facing charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

NAB alleged that the national exchequer suffered a huge financial loss because of the irregularities.

Zardari was under detention on charges of money laundering and has been undergoing treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. He was arrested by NAB after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case on June 10.