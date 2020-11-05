UrduPoint.com
Zardari Granted Exemption From Hearing In Bail Petition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted exemption from hearing to former president Asif Ali Zardari in his bail petition in NAB inquiry on suspect transaction of Rs 8 billions.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing in the matter.

The petitioner had moved an application for amendment in his bail plea.

During the course of proceeding, Farouk H.

Naek pleaded that his client wanted to amend Zardari's bail petition.

Justice Farooq asked that what kind of amendment the petitioner wanted to this the lawyer said the circumstances when the bail plea was filed has changed.

The former president was currently admitted in hospital for medical treatment, he said. At this, the court accepted the petitioner's application to amend his plea under medical grounds.

The court adjourned hearing on the matter till November 24.

