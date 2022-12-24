Zardari greets Christian community on Christmas

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the Christian community, all over the globe, especially, in Pakistan on the eve of Christmas.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the Christian community, all over the globe, especially, in Pakistan on the eve of Christmas.

"The role of the Christian community for the development of the country since its inception has been remarkable," he said in a message issued by his office.

Former president of Pakistan Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the right of equal citizens to all non-Muslim citizens in the 1973 Constitution and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto defended the fundamental rights of non-Muslim citizens.

He urged the Christian community to ensure that their children attain higher education so that they can serve the nation according to their ability and make Pakistan a distinguished country in the comity of nations.

Zardari on this occasion remembered Shahbaz Bhatti, saying his sacrifices and services for the country and democracy were unforgettable.