UrduPoint.com

Zardari Greets Christian Community On Christmas

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Zardari greets Christian community on Christmas

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the Christian community, all over the globe, especially, in Pakistan on the eve of Christmas.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari congratulated the Christian community, all over the globe, especially, in Pakistan on the eve of Christmas.

"The role of the Christian community for the development of the country since its inception has been remarkable," he said in a message issued by his office.

Former president of Pakistan Zardari said that Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave the right of equal citizens to all non-Muslim citizens in the 1973 Constitution and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto defended the fundamental rights of non-Muslim citizens.

He urged the Christian community to ensure that their children attain higher education so that they can serve the nation according to their ability and make Pakistan a distinguished country in the comity of nations.

Zardari on this occasion remembered Shahbaz Bhatti, saying his sacrifices and services for the country and democracy were unforgettable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Christmas Democracy Shahbaz Bhatti Pakistan Peoples Party Christian All

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in France

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in France

12 minutes ago
 EPA imposes ban on toxic gas spewing tyre pyrolysi ..

EPA imposes ban on toxic gas spewing tyre pyrolysing units

2 minutes ago
 Jam Khan Shoro felicitates Christian community on ..

Jam Khan Shoro felicitates Christian community on Christmas Day

2 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for making PWDs equal, pro ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for making PWDs equal, productive citizens of society

2 minutes ago
 Owner of Russian Nursing Home Detained After Deadl ..

Owner of Russian Nursing Home Detained After Deadly Fire - Investigative Committ ..

12 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Christian community on Christmas

PM felicitates Christian community on Christmas

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.